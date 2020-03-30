Treatment COVID-19: what is needed and how to operate the ventilators
Western countries EN masse purchase of ventilators in connection with the epidemic Covid-19 of these machines is not enough in Italy, Britain and the United States. In severe cases, this apparatus gives patients better chances of survival, writes the BBC.
If you simplify, the ventilator assumes the process of providing the body with oxygen when the lungs stop working. This gives the body time to fight the disease.
According to the world health organization (who), about 80% of people infected Covid-19, which causes the coronavirus recover without medical care.
But out of every six cases, one heavy, and in serious cases it becomes difficult to breathe.
How does the ventilator
To connect the patient to the ventilator, the doctors administered to the respiratory tract endotracheal tube.
When the disease affects the lungs, the immune system responds by vasodilation, so the blood did more antibodies.
But in the lungs may accumulate fluid, breathing becomes heavier, and the body begins to experience a lack of oxygen.
To counteract this, use a compressor, through which the air enters the lungs with a high oxygen content.
Another component of the ventilator — humidifier, which heats the air from the ventilator to the body temperature and moisturizes it.
Patients on a ventilator give drugs, relaxing the diaphragm and other muscles to allow the device to fully regulate breathing.
It should be noted that the device is not a means of healing and recovery of damaged lungs, but only gives a slight respite, so that they could recover themselves.
Patients with more mild symptoms can prescribe non-invasive ventilation with different types of masks that are worn on the face.
Another method, used in the treatment of patients with Covid-19 — the use of “cap”, which is fixed on the neck of the patient. The cap prevents the penetration of the virus into the environment with breathing of the patient.
In intensive care, as a rule, try to connect patients with the affected organs of respiration to the ventilator as quickly as possible to prevent a sharp drop in the level of oxygen in the body.
Dr. Sarpidon Lakha Association NICU staff has told bi-Bi-si, that the majority of patients with Covid-19 will not require the ventilator, they can be treated at home, using oxygen therapy.
But sometimes the ventilator — “the only way to drive oxygen to the patient,” says the doctor, despite the fact that the use of the apparatus may be associated with risk. Doctors not always clear who of patients connected to a ventilator suffer from the lingering effects of the virus.
Another problem associated with the presence of hospitals, qualified doctors and paramedics to service the machines — they are not always enough.
“Fan is a complicated beast. It may cause patient injury if it is improperly configure. There are complex technical issues. Some people have the experience of using different types of fans in other areas of medicine, but to correctly apply them in conditions of intensive therapy, they need support,” he says.
Due to the rapid spread of Covid-19 a health system cannot cope with the influx of patients at the same time sometimes requires mechanical ventilation. Sometimes hospitals lacking these devices, we have to make a choice in favour of patients more likely to survive.
