Treatment of umbilical hernia in adults: symptoms and removal methods
In most cases, adults do not pay an umbilical hernia special attention, if protruding belly button does not affect the aesthetics of the body. But in the absence of proper treatment of roundness can be a source of many problems, since the likelihood of pinching of the internal organs by increasing the herniated belly button is quite high.
Features of the disease
The umbilical ring is a vulnerable area of the abdominal wall. Through the umbilical ring under certain factors can leave intestinal loops or glands. According to medical statistics, most affected women, aged over 40 years. Muscles Trouser Department provides protection of internal organs, at the same time allowing people to perform movements in a wide range due to different localization of the orientation of the muscle fibers and three-layered arrangement. The muscles of the abdominal division is quite vulnerable in the area of the white line, is located between the connection of the abdominal muscles. During the stay of the child in the womb, the umbilical cord connecting the organisms of the mother and the child, passes through umbilical ring. After the baby is born the umbilical ring scarring, but in the face of strong protection of the muscles, it remains a rather weak point. The main cause of vulnerability is the lack of subcutaneous fat and muscles at this point.
An umbilical hernia appears under the influence of external or internal factors, or their combination. Manifestations of umbilical hernia visualized as a protrusion in the umbilical region, disappearing or decreasing in size when a person in horizontal position. In women older than 45 years, the development of an umbilical hernia due to the stretching of the umbilical ring during the period of carrying a child. Adverse conditions contribute to the expansion of the umbilical ring, which is atrophy of the surrounding ring of tissue, thereby reducing the stability of the navel ring to the intra-abdominal pressure. In men, the development of the diverticulum due to other causes.
Varieties of hernia of the navel
Experts distinguish the following varieties of protrusion:
- congenital detected after birth when the child’s cry;
- acquired under the influence of various factors;
- or without reduction by reason of accretion of the hernia SAC with adhesions to the surrounding tissues.
Of the problem depends on the following factors:
- the magnitude of the protrusion;
- the size of the hernial orifice;
- the degree of obesity;
- the intensity of adhesive process.
Causes of bulging
Among the reasons that lead to the emergence and development of umbilical protrusion, individually and in the aggregate, the main ones are:
- the presence of scars;
- obesity;
- the slow accretion of navel rings in children;
- hereditary weakness of the connective tissue;
- a long-term cough;
- ascites;
- frequent constipation;
- frequent screaming and crying in infancy;
- lessons power sports without complying with the rules, dragging heavy physical strain;
- weakness of the muscles of the anterior wall of the peritoneum;
- postpartum complications;
- injury of the peritoneum;
- low physical activity loss of muscle tone of the peritoneum;
- sudden weight loss or weight gain.
Treatment of umbilical hernia in adults is performed after a thorough diagnosis using modern diagnostic equipment. Engaged in the treatment of umbilical hernia in adults surgeons refer to that at the first sign of discomfort or if you have symptoms of the disease.
The symptoms of umbilical protrusion
Symptoms protrusion of the umbilical ring will depend on the extent of the problem. Some hernial SAC is quite noticeable, others a small bulge is enough pressure to the hernia was hiding inside.
The main symptoms of umbilical hernia are:
- pain of varying strength in the navel area during physical exertion, sneezing or coughing, straining due to constipation;
- the urge of nausea or vomiting;
- the formation of adhesions;
- frequent constipation;
- a noticeable increase of the umbilical ring.
The symptoms of umbilical hernia may indicate the occurrence of complications that arise in the following forms:
- the infringement, which are the consequences of compression of the contents of the hernia SAC;
- inflammation caused by development bodies, Vyatushka in the hernial SAC, inflammation;
- koprostaz representing developing in the large intestine processes provoked by stagnation of feces.
To go to a surgeon should, without delay, for the manifestation of the following symptoms:
- if in the supine position when you press the hernia does not reduce;
- with the rapid increase of pain in the scrotum or in the groin;
- if a strong discharge of gas, lack of bowel movements, the presence of blood in the stool;
- if severe nausea or vomiting.
Removing an umbilical hernia is an effective way to solve the problem. A mandatory step before removing an umbilical hernia is a thorough diagnosis, the main ways which:
- Ultrasound of the protrusions;
- palpation of protrusion by the surgeon;
- gerniografii, representing a radiographic study using contrast medium injected into the abdominal cavity;
- gastroscopy;
- radiography of duodenum and stomach.
Treatment
The treatment of this disease requires surgical intervention in the hospital. If the patient is not promptly turned to the doctor, the consequence would be a shift in the hernia as irreducible.
The goal of surgery is reduction of the body or its parts into the abdominal cavity. Depending on the complexity of the operation can be used local anesthesia or epidural anesthesia. Surgical repair or hernia repair used various types:
- laparoscopic, which is a invasive method of hernia surgery, which is characterized by short-term rehabilitation, and low risk of complications;
- tension-free repair using synthetic materials to reinforce the abdominal wall. This technique is used in severe cases. The likelihood of recurrence is low;
- stretch used to treat a small hernia. To close hernial ring pulls are used tissue.
If you have any pinched, the surgeons use a technique involving the excision and holding midline laparotomy.
The traditional method of conducting hernioplasty is the method of Mayo and Sapezhko, with the removal in most cases, the navel and the possible removal of the fat apron. Among the disadvantages of the operation period of rehabilitation (up to 1 year) and high risk of recurrence.
When plastic surgery modern methods involving the use of mesh implants, the risk of relapse is practically absent. The period of rehabilitation, even for athletes is not more than 1 month. The peculiarity of the operation is that you can use any types of anesthesia.
Rehabilitation
After the surgery by traditional methods, is mandatory for the patient, is the maintenance over several months to certain rules, providing the possibility of complete recovery of normal life activity. In the first days after surgery, the patient must comply with bed rest in the supine position. Minimal physical exertion in the form of slow walking is permitted after three days, but at the slightest manifestations of fatigue, the patient must take a horizontal position.
Wearing the brace is a prerequisite for the preservation of seams in the stillness. The brace also ensures the maintenance of the tonus of the abdominal muscles and stabilization of the postoperative status. Experts recommend to remove bandage no earlier than 1.5-2 months after muscle tissue is fully restored.
Doctor prescribes antibiotics and painkillers, and also selects the diet. To eat the patient should be in small portions, replacing coffee and other beverages, contributing to the increase in pressure, a sufficient quantity of liquid.
To restore the functions of the abdominal muscles the attending doctor prescribes special exercises. The elderly the rehabilitation period is longer because of the slow regeneration of muscle tissue.