Treats for dogs has led to an outbreak of salmonellosis in people in 13 States
Dried pig ears is a popular treat for dogs, widely sold in America, led to the hospitalization of 12 people due to Salmonella infection. Only the outbreak associated with this dainty, affected 45 people in 13 States.
The centers for control and disease prevention reported that cases of infection with salmonellosis after contact with pig ears, treats intended for dogs, occurred in new York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Dakota, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas and California, writes the New York Post.
Officials said that 12 cases had to be hospitalized.
Apparently, people are ill as a result of touching dog treats or contact with Pets who received this treat.
“It is not recommended to allow Pets to lick your face, it is also important to clean the items in the house that could come into contact with contaminated pig ears or forage for animals,” recommended CDC.
The first case of HIV was registered in November and the last in June.
Management on sanitary inspection behind quality of foodstuff and medicines of the USA said it is working with stores to review Goodies from the market and to identify ways of its supply throughout the country.
The age of onset ranges from 1 to 81 years.