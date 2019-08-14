Treats hands without surgery: Katya LEL told how to heal a colleague
Popular Russian singer, performer of hits “Musi-pusi” and “My jelly” Katya LEL after communicating with aliens discovered his unusual abilities. She began to sing, to read other people’s thoughts and treat any ailments without drugs or surgery, only with the help of its energy.
The singer said that he saved a friend after a serious injury. Costume designer Katya LEL fell off my bike and hurt my shoulder. The injury was so serious that required one surgery. The woman had damaged the shoulder joint. Doctors had planned to screw the three screws to put artificial capsule, and the second to sew the biceps muscle and stitch the rotational cuff. But Katya force their energy healed the sick.
“Today I had to do the surgery and it was canceled, although it is incredibly. The doctor said that there was no need. Usually after such operations the years recover. She calls me and says it’s a miracle. And I hands, with the help of the energy spent five times around her injured shoulder. I’m glad I could help a close person”, — told LEL to “StarHit”.
Earlier, Katya LEL told that at the age of 16 she had been kidnapped by aliens and held on her experiences.
“They have been working on the receptors as if set shutter. I couldn’t close my mouth. Couldn’t do it. I took a mirror and watched what was happening in my mouth. As if the gums were cut and changed its color. They poured me a cure”, — told LEL.
According to singer, the contact with alien representatives did not stop.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter