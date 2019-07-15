Treats that you can get for free this week in new York
Food and drinks seem to taste so much better when you know that they don’t need to pay.
Edition of Amny has published a list of free offers this week in new York.
Slate, night club and bar at 54 W. 21st St., opens Wednesday, July 17, Cone Club and will be handing out free ice cream cones to all who will celebrate in the social networks @SlateNY and @cone.club. The offer is valid between 17 and 21 July. Cone Club is open from 16:00. Prices for horns usually start from $ 6.
In addition, national ice cream day, July 21, the first 100 buyers in Tipsy Scoop, 217 E. 26th St. Manhattan and Metropolitan Ave 270. in Brooklyn, will receive a free cone with a new flavor, Malibu N Chill. The taste of Malibu, dressed with vegan coconut rum with pineapple, orange and citrus.
Hot dogs Feltman”s of Coney Island will be giving away at Ulysses’ Folk House at the address: 58 Stone St. / 95 Pearl St., the national day of hot dog on Wednesday. From 15:00 to 17:00, customers will receive one free hot dog. Ulysses’ cooperates with Feltman’s to donate proceeds from the sale of hot dogs to support the Headstrong project, which provides mental health care to veterans.
To celebrate its first anniversary on Thursday, July 18, the SoHo restaurant Emilia-Romagna Nonna Beppa at 290 Hudson St. offers Breakfast buffet, served with cured meats and cheese, wines from Regal Wine Co ., Massaniois and Monsieur Touton and other Goodies. All this will be available from 18 to 20 hours.