Tree DILEMMA and released a video on Ukrainian lyric song
On Tuesday, October 8, the group DILEMMA and singer Elka has presented a joint Ukrainian-language song “Come on, LTI”.
We sat together in the Studio and was shown the Tree of our songs from the forthcoming album and she just fell in love with the track “Tanama”, which by that time was already recorded and ready to release. And when soon was born “Come on , LTI” I could not propose to her to sing along! 😉
commented frontman DILEMMA Jay Bardachenko.
To the song DILEMMA and the Tree took off bright neon duet clip, which is present along with the track on the YouTube channel velvet music. The result of a creative experiment is impressive: the clip is rapidly gaining an incredible amount of views, likes and enthusiastic comments.
I congratulate us with the release of a gorgeous clip! And I am very glad that we have a joint song, I immodestly think that it is wonderful!
says the Tree is about collaboration.