Trees in sunflowers: the designers told about the new trend in Christmas decorations
October 26, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Experts have estimated the number of search queries on the topic of holiday decorations.
Two months before Christmas designers talked about the new year trend directions in the decor. So, the Pinterest experts have compiled a list estimating the number of search queries on the topic of holiday decorations.
It turned out that the main trend for this year is Christmas tree, decorated with sunflowers. The frequency of such requests has recently increased to 66%.
Many appreciated this interior solution, supplementing it with beautiful ribbons, shiny balls and garlands, which are also perfectly in the festive composition.