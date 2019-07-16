Trend of the week: how Lomachenko, Usyk and Svitolina will look in old age (photo)

| July 16, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Тренд недели: как Ломаченко, Усик и Свитолина будут выглядеть в старости (фото)

The world champion under versions WBA and WBO lightweight champion Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko (13 wins, 10 of them by Ko, 1 defeat) joined gained popularity flashmob, where everyone can with the help of mobile applications FaceApp to look at himself in old age.

Looked into the future, “wrote boxer on his page in Instagram, having attached the corresponding photo.

Тренд недели: как Ломаченко, Усик и Свитолина будут выглядеть в старости (фото)

Fans of Basil did not skimp on the funny comments: “was 235 protection of the title of absolute champion“, “Dudchenko“, “Geronta Davis: I am finally ready to fight with the Home“, “Fight with Garcia already had?“, “Still going to give all lyuley“, “At the weigh — 315 fight, 1 lose“.

“FACTS” decided to look, and how will look to the domestic sports stars through the years, so 30-40. That’s what happened.

Тренд недели: как Ломаченко, Усик и Свитолина будут выглядеть в старости (фото)Vasyl Lomachenko (version of “FACTS”)

Тренд недели: как Ломаченко, Усик и Свитолина будут выглядеть в старости (фото)Oleksandr Usyk

Тренд недели: как Ломаченко, Усик и Свитолина будут выглядеть в старости (фото)Elina Svitolina

Тренд недели: как Ломаченко, Усик и Свитолина будут выглядеть в старости (фото)Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko

Тренд недели: как Ломаченко, Усик и Свитолина будут выглядеть в старости (фото)Andriy Shevchenko

Тренд недели: как Ломаченко, Усик и Свитолина будут выглядеть в старости (фото)Serhiy Rebrov

Тренд недели: как Ломаченко, Усик и Свитолина будут выглядеть в старости (фото)Victor Tsygankov

Тренд недели: как Ломаченко, Усик и Свитолина будут выглядеть в старости (фото)Andriy Yarmolenko

Тренд недели: как Ломаченко, Усик и Свитолина будут выглядеть в старости (фото)Yevhen Konoplyanka

Тренд недели: как Ломаченко, Усик и Свитолина будут выглядеть в старости (фото)Alexander Zinchenko

Тренд недели: как Ломаченко, Усик и Свитолина будут выглядеть в старости (фото)Alexander Khatskevich

Тренд недели: как Ломаченко, Усик и Свитолина будут выглядеть в старости (фото)Daria Bilodid

Тренд недели: как Ломаченко, Усик и Свитолина будут выглядеть в старости (фото)Olga Harlan

Тренд недели: как Ломаченко, Усик и Свитолина будут выглядеть в старости (фото)Yulia Levchenko

Тренд недели: как Ломаченко, Усик и Свитолина будут выглядеть в старости (фото)Oleg Vernaeve

Тренд недели: как Ломаченко, Усик и Свитолина будут выглядеть в старости (фото)Jean Beleniuk

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.