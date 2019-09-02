Trendy hairstyles and embroidery: Ukrainian stars took the kids to school (photos)
Ukrainian stars in social networks boasted that they took their children to the school in celebration Assembly.
For the sake of solemn rulers gathered together all the relatives, former spouses and friends of the family. Everyone wanted to boast, I could not resist even the President’s wife Elena Zelensky.
So, the school took the son of producer Potap and his ex-wife and colleague Irina Gorovaya. Helped them daughter Irina, Natalia. Son of Potap I went to school with a great mood and with a fashionable hairstyle — the boy dyed his hair.
Went to school and the daughter of the Uncle Zhora (Vadim Myskovskogo). Accompanied by the girl parents and sister.
The school children took and Marichka Padalko. The whole family dressed up in shirts.
Boasted a school photo and a devoted mother Iryna Fedyshyn.
Earlier, the school took the children Marina and Vyacheslav Uzelkov. The youngest daughter of the former spouses was a first-grader.
