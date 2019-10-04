Trial by fire: a new challenge in the United States cripples children
The boy from Michigan is recovering after he received second-degree burns. It was set on fire a friend who decided to take the challenge of fire – another dangerous challenge, circulated on the Internet. His story tells the publication USA Today.
Tabitha Cleary of Dearborn heights, a city in Wayne County in the Metropolitan area of Detroit, said her 12-year-old son spent four days in the hospital after a friend sprayed it in a tool for removing the varnish, and then set it on fire.
The boy received burns to his chin, chest and abdomen. From the hospital he was discharged. He is now recovering at home.
Police in Dearborn heights are investigating the incident.
Like other flash mobs such as “Tide Pod challenge” or “Cinnamon challenge”, fire challenge has become a dangerous trend in the Internet. People doused with alcohol, set on fire and they burn for a few seconds.
Alcohol burns quickly, so the fire extinguish in the tub or other water source.
Last year, 12-year-old girl from Detroit tried to challenge the fire. Unfortunately, 49% of her body burned.
12-year-old boy from the district of Spartanburg, South Carolina, has received 40% burns of her body. He decided to challenge when left alone at home.
Fire Marshal brad Hall said that the risk of burns increases with ingestion of alcohol on clothing, because the fabric can ignite. The risk also increases when alcohol is sprayed on the chest or near the face.