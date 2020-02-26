Trick Messi voted as the best moment of the day in the Champions League (video)
Lionel Messi
Best moment of the day’s play in the Champions League is recognized as the trick is performed by the captain of “Barcelona” Lionel Messi.
In the second half Argentinian, with a little help of Antoine Griezmann and Arturo Vidal, safely at speed rushed for five players “Napoli”.
The Catalan club in the first match of 1/8 final of the Champions League against the Neapolitans played a draw on “San Paolo” (1:1).