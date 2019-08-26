Tricky official “added” to his 34 years for the pension
In Dagestan, in Russia, the Deputy village head forged documents and “added” to his 34 years to receive a pension.
About it reported in Prosecutor’s office.
So, the man born in 1989 obtained a false passport and bought a fake work-book, which stated that he “worked farm” from 1985 to 1996.
In February 2018, the official appealed to the regional branch of the Pension Fund application for retirement pension.
Thus, from March 2018 to July 2019 man illegally received more than 155 thousand rubles.
When this circuit is opened against officials opened a criminal case under article “Fraud”, and against employees of the Pension Fund and the Federal migration service under articles “Abuse of office” and “forgery”.
