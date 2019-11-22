Tried to bite his legs: the man-eater attacked the man and caught on video
In Orleans, Massachusetts, a group of researchers videotaped attempts the great white shark (it is called the great white) attacking a man. The record appeared on the official YouTube channel of Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, writes “Lenta.ru”.
The incident occurred on November 11. An expert in marine fisheries Skomal Greg (Greg Skomal) stood on the bridge of the research vessel and filmed on camera GoPro shark under water when the surface of jumped in the female white shark is 2.7 metres in length. The footage shows how sharks repeatedly trying to bite the man’s feet, however, the time jumps out of the way.
The Committee for the protection of white sharks in the Atlantic warned in the caption to the video that the meeting of humans and white sharks are rare, but people should not lose vigilance. “Man-eating sharks — wild and unpredictable creation”, — said the representatives of the organization.
The great white shark or man-eater, is one of the largest predatory fish on Earth. The average members of this species grow to 4.6-4.8 meters in length. White sharks are found in waters of all oceans except the Arctic. They are considered the most dangerous to humans of all the species of sharks.
In 2018, it became known that Greg Skomal almost ended up in the jaws of a shark while out to sea. The predator jumped out of the water and opened its mouth widely, when the specialist came to the bridge of the ship. “Have you seen this? Have you seen this?” he shouted then.