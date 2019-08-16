‘Tried to break a window with his head’: the plane from Israel to Russia did not reach the destination because of the rowdy
A plane flying from tel Aviv to St. Petersburg, made an emergency landing in Krasnodar due to passenger trying to break the head with a porthole. The man was arrested, reported the official representative of the Ministry of internal Affairs of Russia Irina Wolf.
According to her, the man “during the flight, broke a public order: behaved aggressively, rudely responded to the comments of the crew using foul language and tried to head to break the window”.
The offender was 32-the summer inhabitant of Kirovsk (Murmansk region), he was taken to the police Department, which drew up a Protocol on administrative offence under article “Disobedience to a lawful order of a police officer”.
A man was arrested for 5 days. “Solved a question on excitation of criminal case”, — added Irina Wolf.