‘Tried to break a window with his head’: the plane from Israel to Russia did not reach the destination because of the rowdy

A plane flying from tel Aviv (Israel) to Saint Petersburg (Russia), made an emergency landing because of a passenger who tried to break the head with a porthole. About it writes RIA Novosti.

A plane flying from tel Aviv to St. Petersburg, made an emergency landing in Krasnodar due to passenger trying to break the head with a porthole. The man was arrested, reported the official representative of the Ministry of internal Affairs of Russia Irina Wolf.

According to her, the man “during the flight, broke a public order: behaved aggressively, rudely responded to the comments of the crew using foul language and tried to head to break the window”.

The offender was 32-the summer inhabitant of Kirovsk (Murmansk region), he was taken to the police Department, which drew up a Protocol on administrative offence under article “Disobedience to a lawful order of a police officer”.

A man was arrested for 5 days. “Solved a question on excitation of criminal case”, — added Irina Wolf.

