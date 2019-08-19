Tried to break in: the Ukrainian star threatens persistent fan
Popular Ukrainian singer, participant of the group “Neangely” Glory Kaminska, who recently happily vacationing in Greece, learned the back of the popularity. The actress complained that she was being harassed and threatened by a hard fan. He writes to Thank all sorts of nasty things on social networks, threatened and even made it to her apartment. He went to the territory of the private residential complex, in a strange way bypassing the Concierge and began to call Kaminsky in the intercom, demanding a personal meeting.
The singer was seriously scared. She lives in an apartment with two young children. The pursuer does not know it, but recorded it on video. Glory asks for help to identify a man to write in his statement to the police.
“I’m not sure he is mentally healthy… a Long time following me in the social. networks with all sorts of threats. Also today he tried to break into my apartment. I would be very grateful if someone recognizes this man, in order to write a proper statement to the police indicating his data. Thanks!”, — wrote Thank Kaminska.
We will remind, the Glory is not the only victim of inadequate fans. Early Zlata ognevich complained of harassment by unknown men. He even tried to attack the singer at her house.
