Tried to glue: Nadya Dorofeeva told about the novel with a Positive
Members of the popular group “Time and Glass” Nadia Dorofeeva and Alexey zavgorodnego, who for nine years on stage and a lot of time together, long-married fans. And although Nadia, Positive and happy in marriage with their halves, they periodically credited with a romantic relationship.
Dorofeeva admitted that from the first meeting with Alexey they liked each other. The singer even tried to flirt with the acting partner.
“I remember at dinner we sat across from each other, I was in the yellow square glasses, and Alex tells me, “Well take off those sunglasses! You have such beautiful eyes!“ In short, he began to romance me” — said the singer in an interview with VIVA!
Now the schedule of artists planned for the holidays six months in advance. Nadia and Alex especially appreciate the time spent with family. Soloists of “Time and Glass” admitted that to maintain this pace very difficult, especially before the big recital.
“The most difficult is when you’re sick on tour. Now, for example, I have a fever and a sore throat wildly and the whole day I had not slept. Even flights. At four in the morning we’re leaving on tour, and most likely tomorrow I will play with the temperature. This, of course, difficult. It is difficult that you can’t take weekends when they are very necessary, because, for example, your grandmother’s birthday. And special thanks to our rough roads”, said Nadia.
“In any case, we stage and meeting with fans — medication and drug. In these moments you really forget about all the difficulties”, — said Alexey.
We will remind, this summer Nadya Dorofeeva and her husband, Vladimir Dantes rested in Italy. Alex with his wife, and also Potap and Nastya Kamenskih also spent a vacation in the Mediterranean, renting a boat.
