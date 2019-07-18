Tried to grab Sofia Rotaru neck: became known the details of the incident with the people’s artist in…
Russian TV presenter Alexander Oleshko told about the conflict of people’s artist of the USSR Sofia Rotaru with a fan that occurred at the concert in the festival “Slavic Bazaar”. Since he is an eyewitness to the incident, we decided to dispel the rumors that appeared in the media, writes “Vokrug”.
View this post in Instagram
As previously reported “FACTS”, at the closing of the festival “Slavic Bazaar” in Vitebsk Sofia Mikhailovna pleased the assembled audience with a spectacular performance, singing their biggest hits. The audience warmly accepted artist. After the concert they lined with bouquets in the queue in front of the stage to give your favorite singer the flowers. Rotaru gratefully took huge bouquets and in response, hugged fans. Some have even been awarded from Sofia Mikhailovna kiss on the cheek. But the last fan, who took the stage, the singer, according to eyewitnesses, rigidly refused to sentimentality. She pushed a hand man, intending to kiss her… After that some Russian media accused the people’s artist “excessive arrogance”.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter