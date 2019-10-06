Tried to “hang” the rape of Ukrainians: in Russia a couple of guys “passed around” a young…
Absolutely terrible event occurred in the Russian city of St. Petersburg: two migrants were allowed “full circle” 21-year-old student from USA, who came to Russia on an exchange. About it pass the Yandex news.
It is reported that two guys attacked a girl when she strolled in the Park near the house № 3 on Kazanskaya street, and forced the unfortunate to group sex. It happened early Saturday morning, October 5th.
According to the Agency, the American arrived in Russia on exchange to study at the Higher school of Economics (HSE). She was in Russia less than a month and the only master in the Northern capital.
Unfortunately, her stay in Russia was marred by the gang rape. After the incident, a foreigner was urgently taken to the Mariinsky hospital with multiple injuries.
Directly on a hospital bed, a U.S. citizen was interrogated by police. The girl described the killers as “Asians average height”. However, one of the attackers could be somehow connected with South America. The victim reported that the bastard was a yellow sweatshirt with the word “Brazil” on the back.
Lifting fingerprints, police found that the crime can be involved 27-year-old citizen of Ukraine. However, the American did not identify his photograph. Now the terrible crimes investigation continues, police are trying to trace the fiends.
