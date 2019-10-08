Tried to hire a hit man: “the thief in the law” Lotu Guli want to “remove”
On the influential Azerbaijani “kingpin” Nadir Salifov named Lotu Guli being hunted, unofficial customer which was serving time in a Cuban prison “boss of all bosses” Zakhary Kalashov (Shakro Young). This writes the “Prime Crime”.
According to the publication, the former thief in law No. 1 has thrown all forces to eliminate the competitor in the struggle for the throne of crime. Having failed to deprive the ghouls of the title “lawyer” on the concepts after the incident with Quivican, who was beaten in the presence Salifou, opponents of the Azerbaijani authority now hopes to remove it physically with killers or at least to eliminate to time by government.
To this end, the successor Shakro “thief in the law” Badri Kutaisi (Badri koguashvili) recently secretly visited Istanbul, where in addition to talks to him with sympathetic fellow Ramaz, Aslan, Zurai and Gisela met including the leader of the Turkish underworld Sedata Pecker.
According to the source, Badri, officially representing the interests of Shakro, nebezvozmezdno invited the Pecker his friendship in exchange for his support against the ghouls. However, the Turkish mafia has not only refused to participate in the conspiracy, but also brought this information to Salifov, who a few days earlier left the country and moved to Qatar.
The source claims that the pecker — not the only one, outside of the world of thieves, discussed the elimination of ghouls.
“In addition, as more humane, there is the option to summon ghouls to the meeting in Greece and in the international wanted list, to surrender to the authorities”, — stated in the publication “Prime Crime”.
The publication even gives the names of specific police officers of Greece, which would be entrusted with this task. In particular, referred to the Director of the unit for the protection of the border Aristides. P. and an employee of the Greek Interpol on the lines of organized crime Dimitra Karakosta.
That movement Badri abroad is under the control of the security forces is demonstrated by the fact that the holder of the Russian “common Fund” received during its international tour permission to violate supervision and is not marked.
However, as fixed by experts willing to speak out against the ghouls in the criminal war on the side of Kalashov, not so much.
“Most just felt sorry for Badri for what gave to involve myself in it, becoming hostage to the plans Shakro, but to share his fate desire does not burn,” — says the publication.
318 of them are now at large, 114 — sit, 31 persons under investigation and 19 “lawyers” wanted.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter