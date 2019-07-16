Tried to save the children: in Russia, drowned seven people
In the urban district “City of Yakutsk” (Republic of Sakha, Russia) drowned seven people, including three children, who tried to save adults.
The local MOE reported that the incident occurred on the banks of the river Lena near the island Ponomarev, where the company of 11 people were resting on the beach unauthorized. Two children began to sink and call for help. Them hurried four adults “while trying to rescue children missing”. Children pulled, but the attempt to pump them on the Bank without success.
At the scene worked rescuers, who managed to find the bodies of four adults and one child. Overall, on the banks of the Lena killed seven people, including three children.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Russia’s emergency happened near the resort village of Dzhubga in Krasnodar Krai. With the beach of “Greenwood” in the sea went out walking the catamaran with tourists, and 100 metres from the shore, the ship capsized — as a result of an accident killed two women.
