Tried to save the dog from the storm in Tennessee man crushed by a tree
In Tennessee man crushed by a tree when he tried to rescue a dog from the storm. About it writes the People.
63-year-old ray wood died near his home in Adamsville (tn) once went outside to pick up your pet in the house because of the impending storm.
According to his daughter, ray wood tried to take the dog from the yard, because a strong wind picked up and it started raining when the tree fell.
His daughter Kendra Hensley confirmed his death to Facebook, writing that he died “instantly”.
“The wind picked up, and he went out the back door to take the dog from the wind and rain, and fallen tree, and apparently, it killed him instantly,’ she wrote. — Please pray for our family during this difficult time. He was a man of God, so I know that his soul went to heaven. This is not goodbye. I’ll see you later.”
Each wood James Lee also remembered him with love, saying he is “super guy”.
“If I need something from him, it made no difference when it was what it was, he always helped,” said Lee.
Wood was commander of the command support school of the city.
“Absolutely the worst part of yesterday was the news that we lost one of our own, former commander, — stated in the message. Ray wood was the sweetest, generous person. Our hearts are broken for his loss. We will so much miss him.”
A powerful storm left behind major damage in the small town of Adamsville, which is located approximately 100 miles East of Memphis.
It was reported about mass power outages. The Hardin County mayor Kevin Davis has signed a state of emergency for the area.