‘Tried to stick a stick in the eye’: in Colorado, 8-year-old boy fought off a Cougar with a stick
Puma grabbed the Soldering Carlson over the head and dragged him down the slope near the house in Bailey (Colorado). 8-year-old boy tried to resist.
This is a story of courage in the most terrible circumstances.
Pike played in the back yard of his home in Bailey, Colorado, with her older brother Gage, when he was attacked by a mountain lion. The Carlsons live in a rural mountainous area, but they said they had never seen mountain lions near their homes.
When gage ran into the house and told his parents what happened, the boy’s father, Ron Carlson, ran to help the younger son.
“It’s a parent’s instinct to protect her child, said Ron Carlson. — All I know is that I have to do this. No matter what happens to me, I have to protect my children.”
Puma grabbed Pike by the head and dragged him under the tree. Pike shouted for help, but have also made active attempts to fend off the animal. 8-year-old boy fought bravely with 65-pound (30 kg) by Puma.
“I found a stick and tried to stab it in the eye of the animal, but soon the stick was broken,” — said pike.
Ron Carlson recalls the words of his son: “Dad, all animals are vulnerable, they are eyeballs”, said my son. So he picked up the stick that was under the tree, and pulled back, trying to poke the beast in the eye”.
“When I raised son, I saw part of his face hurt. It was the blood. His scalp was torn in several places. It was something no parent should see,” admitted the boy’s father.
Puma released the Pike when Ron Carlson reached his son.
The family put the child in their car and drove to the nearest firehouse. Health workers from the area of fire protection of the Platte Canyon took him to Swedish hospital. He had two operations and he needed dozens of stitches and staples to close the wound.
“That first night in the hospital, although the doctors said that everything will be fine, I just kept remembering what could happen, said Julie Carlson, the mother Pike. What if gage, my oldest, did not have time to tell us about what happened? What if my husband did not have time to get to him in time?”
Rations still may need another surgery to restore the part of his century, which was damaged in the attack. Scars heal, but a story of courage and survival, which pike says Carlson, will never disappear.