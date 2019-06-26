Trinidad and Tobago vs Guyana live streaming free: preview, prediction
Trinidad and Tobago – Guyana. The forecast for the match of the Golden Cup (06/27/2019)
The teams of Guyana and Trinidad no longer have a chance to get out of the group – in our forecast we chose the most likely outcome of the confrontation, which will take place on June 27. What will be the meeting?
Trinidad and Tobago
The national team of Trinidad and Tobago probably counted on a more successful performance at the tournament, but in the end the first two rounds for the Dennis Lawrence team were a real failure. First, the “warriors” lost 0: 2 to Panama, then they did not justify the predictions and missed six goals from the US team, having failed to score even a prestige goal.
Guyana
Guyana’s national team debuted at the tournament, but it is hardly possible to call a successful debut. After two rounds, the team of Michael Johnson does not have any points, but due to additional indicators, he is ahead of his rival today. In the first round, the “golden jaguars” lost 0: 4 to the United States, then gave battle to Panama, but they could not take points – the defeat 2: 4 knocked them out of the tournament.
Statistics
Eight times the teams played each other and only in one of these matches was Guyana able to win, Trinidad won four matches
Four last match Guyana lost
Only one of the last four matches Guyana missed less than three goals
Forecast
Trinidad no longer has a chance to compete for the playoffs, but the “warriors” are quite able to slam the door – their rivals have Guyana, which in the class they are clearly superior.
The team at Lawrence experienced and already played enough, which can not be said of Guyana, which takes the first steps in tournaments of this level, so Trinidad obviously will bet on the victory and probably it will be justified.