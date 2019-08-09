Triple threat: swimming in ponds called deadly
Global warming has made adjustments when visiting familiar places for swimming. In particular were banned bathing in many waters of the world. The whole reason the diffusion in water of a huge number of harmful micro-organisms reported by Medicalxpress edition.
One of the dangerous bacteria that can cause sepsis called Vibrio vulnificus. In large numbers it was discovered in the salt ponds, namely in the Gulf of Mexico. Most at risk of Contracting this disease are people with weakened immune systems.
Another type of hazard for a person named “brain-eating” amoeba Naegleria fowleri. They live in fresh water. The body fall through the nose with the water while swimming. Swallowed water with this type of bacteria is harmless to the body — stomach acid dissolves the germs.
The following species of bacteria, carrying a threat to human life is Cryptosporidium, which disrupts the gut, causing it to breakdown. Identified cases of infection with this bacterium children bathing in the pool.
During the period from 2017 to 2018 Department of health Florida registered 92 cases of contamination with dangerous microorganisms. 20 people of which died from infection. At the beginning of this year, has already identified 10 cases of infection.
In order to avoid infection, doctors recommend not to visit the water bodies in the presence of wounds and abrasions on the body. To avoid injuries to feet on the rocks and shells that may be on the bottom of the pond, you should use special shoes. Diving must be carried out with the use of special nose clip. With the appearance of strange symptoms, rashes, blisters — immediately consult a doctor.