Tripping: Garik Kharlamov exploded with an angry post because of the sex scene with his wife Christine…

Famous Russian showman Garik Kharlamov wrote an angry post in response to those who rebuked him because of the sex scenes in “Text” with the participation of his wife, actress Kristina Asmus.
“My wife is an actress. In this film she plays the role. A sex scene written in the book and necessary to the plot. Yeah, frankly. Yes, on the verge. What? When I watch other movies, TV shows and there you see the sex scene, I don’t have question: “What do they allow themselves? They are not husband and wife!” or “What did the husband of Sharon stone at the time of the transfer leg on a chair? As he let her “mate” full movie with Michael Douglas”. There can be infinite to enumerate. It’s a movie! In “Text” not my wife, where the story is all about other people. History of severe and complicated”, — he wrote in Twitter.
Kharlamov said he was proud of his wife.
“The film Text very good job. What I think about the wife? I’m proud of her! It is very steep and difficult acting challenge, and it was performed brilliantly! Congratulations to Director Klim shypenko and the whole cast”, — said the showman.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, the famous Russian actress Kristina Asmus has posed naked in sex scenes with partner Ivan Yankovsky, the grandson of the legendary actor in the acclaimed movie “the Text” directed by Klim shypenko. In the Internet appeared the full video candid scenes captured on a mobile phone. Users in the network is called video pornographic because of the realistic picture.
