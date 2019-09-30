Triumph Ksenia Mishina and spicy gift from Maruv: highlights of the sixth air “Tanzu s…
The sixth broadcast of the popular show “Dances with stars h” (“1+1”) was held under the theme “Evening movies”. 10 pairs took to the floor with images of their favorite movie characters, presenting scenes from legendary pictures. The leading show — Yuriy Horbunov and Tina Karol — looked like a couple Mr. and Mrs. Smith. And on the balcony of the participants were supported by Eugene Mishka and Anna Butkevich in the images of Batman and Cats. We will remind, past the air to the surprise of many left pair MARUV and Jay.
Victoria Bulitko and Dmitry Dikusar chose the Paso Doble for movie “Alice in Wonderland”. Victoria turned into the Red Queen, and Dmitry — Hatter.
Victoria, you’re the only one who could play the Red Queen, — declared the judge of the show Francisco Gomez. But, sometimes you move like a Hippo.
— It was a great start — admired Catherine Kuchar, transformed into Maleficent. But, do not forget that the Queen is one! — with these words Catherine dicesare gave the tea set.
— And for me, the miracle did not happen, ‘said Pit. — The show was bright, but I don’t think Vic understands what the Paso Doble.
The judges gave the pair 21 points.
— From what we already danced, I liked the way Edith Piaf, — admitted “FACTS” of Victoria. — Still among my favorite images of those that have been in tango and contemp, and the brightest of them — the Red Queen. I wanted to show myself gentle and loving, because that Dima did not dance. I hope we will have lots and lots of images. We dance, first of all, for our viewers only through their votes and support we will be able to reach the final!
The sexiest couple of the season — Daniel Salem and Yulia sakhnevich has chosen to air the film “Star is born”.
This is my favorite movie of all time — admitted Daniel. — It’s my time to Shine. This show is about how you can move your personal comfort. I have already lost 15 pounds. But this experience I would not change anything. I would like to become a star on a large scale.
Rumba began with solo performances by Daniel, who has long dreamed of singing career.
— A star is born! — told my mother a midwife 30 years ago, is suddenly told Vlad Yama. — Let’s face it, today we had another star — Daniel. Congratulations, that makes two of us!
— If you are not in the final, don’t know what will happen! — exclaimed Francisco. — You have more and more work. What skill were you doing support!
My horn during your performance even a little stirring, heartfelt voice said Kuhar. — But to become a favorite of the prima ballerina of the national ballet is much more difficult.
With cries of “Lav-Lav-Lav” Francisco put a pair of 10 points. Kuchar also gave the highest score, and the Pit — 9. The pair scored 29 points.
Anna Rizatdinova and Alexander Prokhorov reincarnated in the characters of the film “the Addams Family”.
— In sports I was motivated by a medal, now — final, — admitted Anna. — We compete and fire.
Is a very technical dance and without a single twine, — commented on cha cha cha, a pair of Kateryna Kuhar and gave Anna the amulet in the form of a skull.
— The choreography was wonderful, — said Gomez. But you need to go to a new level. You want it hot!
I’m disappointed, did not see any movement, cha cha cha,, — joked Vlad Yama. — Actually, I saw the real Latin feet! And, perhaps even better than with a partner.
The judges gave the pair on 29 points. Ten speech praised Catherine and Vlad.
Michael Kukuk and Lisa Druzhinina went on the floor in the images from the movie “Mask”. 12 years ago, they were first “tried on” a pair of legendary — Vlad Yama and Natalia Mogilev.
— Hard to breathe, but it’s funky live — confessed Mikhail before going to the floor.
Lindy hop couples delighted the audience.
— Michael, I love you, — admitted Francisco. — But it was not Lindy hop. I’ll be critical. Though, you were better than Vlad when he was dancing in the Mask.
— Sometimes I also make myself a cucumber mask, said Catherine. — But I thought you, Michael, rather, was from the movie “Penguins of Mr. Popper”.
— You, Michael, could lose control over the movements in any styles, — said Vlad.
The judges gave the pair 14 points. Kuhar gave only three points with the words: “In the final — over my dead body!”
— In fact, I had myself no one to compare, — admitted “the FACTS” Michael. — Just do your best. The most difficult dance on the floor is the first, quick step. I, as an actor, not always pleased with his work. The choice may make the audience.
— Great people from each season are bolder and challenge the judges, — said “FACTS” Vlad Yama. — It is always important to confirm choreography. As for the room of Michael, of course, now has a lot of beautiful lights, special effects, bright costumes. I happened to see a piece from our Natasha room and realized that the impression, as if we were dancing in a white room. Sorry, we didn’t have such chances to enhance the effect of the room and had to achieve this mainly due to the choreography and hard work.
Vladimir Ostapchuk and Ilona Gvozdeva chose a romantic movie “Titanic”.
— I’m not giving the win to his main rival — Daniel Salem, — admitted Vladimir.
Contemp pair touched the judges.
— You have the figure of a dancer, ‘said Francisco. — You grow with each ether.
— It was touching, it was supported by Catherine. — Today you have been water, but there is still fire and copper pipes. And be careful with the choice of repertoire. I hope the Titanic will not pull you to the bottom.
– It was plastic and honestly — said Vlad. — I see in your eyes desire. But, I wish that you didn’t hit the iceberg “Kukuk”. Because MARUV he’s already sank.
The total score of a pair — 25.
Alex Yarovenko and Alain Shoptenko chose the picture of the “suicide Squad”.
— For the sake of winning I am ready to plow — no secret Alex.
Jive, the pair dance in the images of the Joker and the villain Harley Quinn. Having stolen in the final of the judges of the main prize, both soared to the ceiling.
— It was desperate, — declared Vlad. But they can only kill me poor technique. Alex, there is progress. But your images I want to enjoy.
Wild — an image that tightens and destroys, — said Ekaterina. — Your feet Alex, no, and acting — Yes.
— Of course, you are the face of our show — supported by a few Francisco. — I know that in the middle you sit on the tiger and he will come out. And if not, then maybe you have time to pack their belongings?!
The judges gave the pair 20 points.
One of the favorites of the show Ksenia Mishina and Jack the cat became characters in the film “Chicago”.
I’m so tired of the gossip around our couple, — said Xenia. Just Zhenya and understand each other very well.
The performance of the pair turned into mini-play and even bars.
— A deadly room, and the Grand plie, — admitted Catherine. — I think, Ksenia, are you still the black Swan. By the way, MARUV gave you a gift of your latex suit.
— This is an elite dance, admired Vlad. — Is your pair of this season’s must play first violin.
Love love love! exclaimed Francisco. — You are a couple that I admire. Magical!
Judges appreciated the performance of the pair on 30 points.
Jiji and Jan Cybulski danced in the images from the movie “Moulin Rouge”. Jiji admitted that in the past the air was asked to leave instead of the pair of MARUV.
— I am very tired, said Jiji.
Tango couples are provoked applause of the audience!
— You like red rooster of the ashes, rose, ‘cried Francisco. — You might not be the best dancer but the best artist for sure!
— To win you a lot of things missing, — declared Vlad Yama. But this time there was more movement and rhythm was perfect.
— Did you have a difficult task — from a comical character to transform into a sexy character, — said Kuhar. But you remind me more of Carabas Barabas. And… work on hands.
The judges gave the pair 21 points.
Lyudmila Barbir and Dmitry Zhuk chose to broadcast the cult Tarantino film “pulp fiction.”
In the images of uma Thurman and Travolta, the pair rebounded famous scene on the dance floor.
— That’s what it feels like to jump out of his pants — admired Vlad. — You get to relax, but not collected.
— Luda, you were too sober for this film, — said Ekaterina. — You have the “icing” on our cake! But, unfortunately, Anna Rizatdinova today was more convincing.
— You had a couple of good artists and recognized Francisco. — I liked the Jive!
The judges gave the pair 26 points.
— This broadcast was my calling, — admitted “FACTS” the author of Barbir. — I sat on the twine. The audience wanted to see us the other and I think we succeeded. We danced rock-n-roll. Had to play images and absolutely to get into them, on performing the choreography clearly. But I had fun. I was pleased that one of the spectators did not even realize that we have a special stop in the dance and ran to the floor with a bouquet of flowers.
Completed live steam by Elena Kravets and max Leonov in the images from the movie “Office romance”.
It will be a transformation by Elena Kravets in hot, — promised Elena.
— You gave it your best, — said, estimating the freestyle pair Catherine. — I hope your room you melted the heart of Francisco.
— I liked it! exclaimed Gomez. When there is fire, I like it. You now only uphill.
— Your hips earned, — said Vlad. — Do not think, however, that the case MARUV the strip will continue is you!
The judges gave the pair 28 points.
After the vote of the judges in the first place was the pair of Ksenia Mishina and Eugene the Cat (30 points), the last — Chukwuka Mikhail and Elizaveta Druzhinina (14 points).
Before the announcement of the decision of the audience, on the floor with a new song “Alive” by the group “The Hardkiss”.
To the surprise of many, only a couple of Michael Kukulka. In the risk zone were couples Jiji and Yana Cybulski, Alexei Yarovenko and Alena, Shoptenko. Sixth air left a pair of Jiji.
— I want to thank the people that encouraged me to participate in this project — said goodbye to Jiji. Especially Yana, who managed to change me. Yes, the dancing changes people. Go, dance! Thank you to the jury, which was making me nervous. I am a happy man! Now I went to write new songs and to shoot a movie.
