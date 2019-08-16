‘Triumph over evil’: post-Holocaust Jewish celebrated 104-year anniversary in a circle of 400 members. PHOTO
A Holocaust survivor and woman last week celebrated his 104th birthday at the Western wall in Jerusalem — and on this occasion was photographed surrounded by their approximately 400 members, including her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
104-year-old Shoshana Ovitz survived the Auschwitz concentration camp 74 years ago, according to Israeli media.
In camp he shared with mother, which gave the Nazi Dr. Josef Mengele. He conducted fatal experiments on prisoners. About her grandson Meir Rosenstein told the Israeli reporter Sivan Meir Rahab.
After the Holocaust Ovitz met a man who later became her husband. Because of the genocide he lost his wife and four daughters.
The pair looked for surviving relatives and lived in Austria, before settling in Haifa, where they had two daughters and two sons.
On your birthday Ovitz asked for only one thing – to gather together in sacred for the Jews place. Her children and grandchildren did everything to make it happen.
“We have no exact number, but probably have 400 grandchildren and descendants,” said the eldest granddaughter Shoshana Friedman Panini.
“It was not easy to organize such a rare event,” says Friedman, who lives in Belgium.
The woman added that even 400 are not all relatives.
“It lacks about 10% of them,” she added.
At the celebration, which symbolized the triumph over the Nazis, “were all with tears in his eyes,” said Friedman.
Photos from the event show, a huge crowd posing in front of the Western wall with men on one side and women on the other, according to Jewish tradition.
Ovic you can see on one photo where she’s sitting in a wheelchair and holding a little boy by the hand.
“It was very emotional,” said Friedman.