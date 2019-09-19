Tropical depression ‘Imelda’ plunges under the water settlements in Texas (PHOTOS, VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

The U.S. state of Texas is suffering from a tropical cyclone. In the South-Eastern part of the third day, without stopping, pouring torrential rain. In some areas there have been major floods.

Tropical storm, named “Imelda”, was formed in the Gulf of Mexico on September 17. On the same day it made landfall near the town of Freeport and soon weakened to a tropical depression (storm is a hurricane with wind speed up to 64 km/h).

Currently, it is 90 km to the North of Houston and moving to the North-West at a speed of 9 km/h. the wind Speed is 35 km/h, informs the national center for U.S. monitoring hurricanes (NHC).

Meteorologists warn that in this part of the state can drop more than 100 inches of rain on southwest Louisiana is expected to be 25 inches of rain.

On the eve of the most difficult situation was in Galveston. 19 September floods swept villages in 5 districts. In some homes, the water level exceeded 1.5 m. Carried out the evacuation of residents. In the affected areas closed roads. Without light there are 71 thousand homes, according to Stormnews with a link to The Weather Channel.

Seriously flooded city Winnie and beaumont. Emergency services received thousands of calls asking about salvation. Firefighters and police take out people from flooded settlements and evacuating people from cars in flooded roads. Information on victims did not arrive yet.

Winnie:

Fannett:

Beaumont: