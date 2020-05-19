Tropical storm Arthur reached the ocean, but in the South-Eastern United States remains dangerous weather
Tropical storm Arthur formed on Saturday, may 16 for the sixth consecutive year the first storms develop before the start of the official hurricane season in the Atlantic traditionally starts on 1 June, writes NBC News.
Storm Arthur out to sea Monday, may 18, after heavy rain in North Carolina, accompanied by dangerous surf, and bump currents along the East coast of the United States.
By the end of the day may 18 storm warnings in effect for some parts of the coast of North Carolina, were canceled.
According to the National weather service when the center of the storm, Arthur left North Carolina in one of the pockets along the coast, including Newport and Havelock, dropped more than 4 inches (10.16 cm) of rain. In other areas along the coast, we had 2 inches or more (5 cm) that led to flooding of some secondary roads. According to the weather service, wind gusts of 40 mph (64 km/h) or more were recorded in at least two places on the Outer banks.
The hurricane Center said Arthur was moving to the North-East at a speed of 16 mph (25.7 km) day 18 of may, when it left the epicenter of the American continent.
At 17:00 the epicenter of the storm was about 110 miles (177 km) North-East of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. The strongest winds of the storm Arthur reached 50 mph (80.5 km/h).
According to 10:00 am ET Tuesday, 19 may, Arthur ceased to be a tropical storm and was declared post-tropical weather phenomenon reported in Twitter of the National service storms.
Director of emergency situations in North Carolina Mike Sprayberry said that due to flooding closed highway on the Outer banks and one road on the mainland part of the state. Some secondary roads were also flooded. According to Sprayberry, the conditions were stable and the state is not faced with other serious problems.
However, he warned that the conditions of the surf will be dangerous, and advised people to be careful in the water, even when the storm goes into the ocean.
“People in the Eastern part of our state needs to exercise caution, especially when they move in areas where water may accumulate on the roads, he said at a press conference. — Today is not the day to venture on the beach or in the surf”.
Forecasters said the rip current and dangerous surf may persist for one or two days.
While other storms may affect the water warming and climate change, Arthur is more of a subtropical system than the traditional named storm, says hurricane researcher at the University of Colorado Phil Klotzbach. He added that the water this time was colder than normally required for the formation of the storm system.
According to Klotzbach, many of these off-season storms are weak. Modern meteorologists can detect using satellites and other technologies, but before such storms were omitted.
