Tropical storm ‘Barry’ is coming to the southern US and has already made a flood in New Orleans (PHOTO, VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

In the Gulf of Mexico was formed tropical storm “Barry”. It is located 320 km South-East of the city of Morgan city, Louisiana, USA, and while moving to the West at a speed of 7 km/h wind Speed estimated at 65 km/h, Stormnews reports, citing the national center for U.S. monitoring hurricanes (NHC).

According to forecasts, it will increase to a hurricane and overwhelm Louisiana on July 13. A warning about strong winds, heavy rains, storm surge and high waves declared in the coastal areas of the state, and also in the States of Mississippi and Alabama. Watchful eye of a tropical cyclone in the South-East Texas.

In Louisiana the state of emergency. Mandatory evacuation declared for the population of dangerous areas in the parishes of Plaquemines and Jefferson, including the Islands of Grand Isle. In the parishes of Acadia Lators and while there is a recommendation about voluntary evacuation, reports The Weather Channel.

Meteorologists warn about the threat of flooding. By 15 July in Louisiana is projected to more than 30 inches of rain, and in some areas may fall up to 46 inches of rain, according to USA Today.

Store shelves in the city of Baton Rouge, capital of Louisiana:

Torrential rain led to the flood in New Orleans, who in 2005 suffered catastrophic damage from hurricane Katrina. On the eve of the largest city in the state was severely flooded streets, there were problems with road transport. Authorities advise residents not to leave their homes and to have a supply of water and food for three days.