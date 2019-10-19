Tropical storm Nestor struck the U.S. Gulf coast
Tropical storm Nestor struck the Northern coast of the Gulf of Mexico. The people of this region expect strong winds and heavy rains. Nestor moves along the U.S. coast in Louisiana, Florida, Mississippi and Alabama. This writes NBC News.
“We were not ready only because it was nothing to prepare, — said the mayor of Mexico beach al Kate. — In this storm do not see much danger.”
As of Friday evening, October 18, in Florida activated the Central emergency. In the area where for weeks there was no rain, the storm was seen more as a welcome phenomenon.
“Rain is only useful. I hope this will not be something incredible. In this storm I do not see anything that could force the Gulf coast to survive,” said Katya.
According to the forecast of the National hurricane center, in this area we can expect strong winds and dangerous storm surges. On Friday, October 18, the area already covered showers.
In connection with the deterioration of the situation, all events were cancelled or postponed.
The National hurricane center said that the Nestor will travel deep into the U.S. and crosses the South-Eastern regions, and by the end of Sunday, October 20, will move into the Atlantic from North Carolina.
Forecasters predict strong winds and torrential rains in some areas of Alabama, Georgia, Northern Florida, the Carolinas and Virginia.
The national coast guard said that around Panama city (FL), a possible 20-foot (6 m) waves. Secondary schools from Alabama to East Florida canceled football games. Power Panama city (FL) is encouraging residents and promise that Nestor will not be a repetition of the terrible hurricane Michael.
“I hope Nestor will bring only mild wind and rain,” said the Sheriff of Bay County Tommy Ford.
According to forecasts, expected rainfall of 2 to 4 inches (5-10 cm) from the Central Gulf coast to the Eastern part of Carolina.
Storm surges can reach a height of 5 feet (152 cm), mainly affected the big bend (FL).