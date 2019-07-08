“Tropicana is a woman”: Loboda mini dress latex excited fans
Living in Russia Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda fans have long suspected that it publishes in its Instagramоткровенные pictures specifically for the alleged father of his youngest daughter till Lindemann. Was no exception and one of the recent posts of the singer.
In another candid photo shoot Svetlana showed her form — this time in the slim microplate latex.
“In the pose. Dress take? And what’s next?”— ask my followers artist.
Users fun supported his favorite: “And then write a collaborative song with Rammstein”, “Ring the Till”, “strip, wait for the till”, “And then such that it is impossible to write…”.
However, many noted the beauty of the singer: “You’re so Tropicana is a woman”, “gorgeous As always! The dress is super!”, “Take the dress you go.”
As you know, recently Svetlana caught the bouquet at the wedding of a younger sister. 27-year-old Xenia celebrated the beginning of family life with longtime lover, the businessman Artem Horselady. The singer, despite the crazy schedule, was canceled for the triumph of the personal files. The singer flew to Kiev, where was the celebration, in advance, to help her with pre-wedding chores. At the Banquet Loboda came with his daughter, 8-year-old eve.
But maybe soon she will appear at such events in the company of her husband. Because according to folk belief, caught the bride’s bouquet promises the imminent marriage of a girl. Loboda for the triumph of the sisters came in a black mini dress, stressing her endlessly long legs. They looked very impressive, but not “pull” attention from the bride. Special attention fans of the singer devoted to discussing the similarities Svetlana with her sister and mother Natalia.
In addition, Svetlana continues to heat up the rumors about her personal life: on his page in the social network, she published a photo on which poses with an unidentified male. The young man’s face in the frame is not visible, however, at hand is a noticeable tattoo of “LA”. Some have suggested that the photo still till, the other followers said Lindemann this tattoo no. Fans are left wondering who is this mysterious stranger who is so intimate hugs Loboda.
As previously reported “FACTS” the users “discovered” the cause of the sudden arrival of Lindemann in Kiev: in their opinion, he got jealous Loboda — such are the passions.
