Tropicana-woman: Nastya Kamensky was excited about the new beach images (photos)
Popular singer Nastya Kamensky, who along with her husband Potap enjoys vacation in Mexico, continues to delight fans of the spectacular beach photos. The star published in Instagram a few new photo, which poses in a swimsuit and in a light silk dress the shade of tropical plants.
Fans were delighted with the bright pictures and shapes Kamensky, which is more postroila.
“Silk of the jungle”, “The very best”, “Cool bow, I want this” and “Wee wonderful”, “beautiful Mexican, you’re not real”, “Ass like Kim”, “True latinoamerikanka beauty!”, — write in the comments under the photo.
We will remind, Potap and Nastya resting on the Caribbean sea in Cancun. On vacation they don’t forget about the sports and not miss workouts. On the beach Kamensky showed edgy in short denim shorts and high suede boots.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter