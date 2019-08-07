Trouble sleeping? The cause
Doctors from the UK warn that problems with sleep can indicate a vitamin B12 deficiency. The arguments of the experts published overseas edition of Express.
Symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency occur when the person lacks in the diet. Vegans and vegetarians are particularly vulnerable to this deficiency as the best sources of important substances — products of animal origin. According to British doctors, one of the signs of the condition are sleep problems, since there is a direct relationship between the number of erythrocytes and the nervous system.
Insomnia is recognized as one of the main symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency, but experimental data have confirmed the relationship. In the study, patients were administered 1.5 mg of the active substance per day. Good therapeutic effect lasted more than six months, while it rendered a positive influence on the 55-year-old man, suffering from syndrome of delayed sleep phase 18.
Other deficiency symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency: extreme fatigue, lack of energy (lethargy), shortness of breath, feeling of weakness, headache, pale skin, problems with the heartbeat, ringing in the ears, lack of appetite and unexplained weight loss, numbness in the legs. Among the symptoms and depression, poor concentration and forgetfulness.
The above symptoms are not always caused by B12 deficiency, but if they have a place there, you should go to the doctor, warn doctors. Adults aged 19 to 64 years need about 1.5 mg per day of this substance.