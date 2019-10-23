Truck with 39 corpses: a terrible discovery was made by UK police (video)
Wednesday, 23 October, the British authorities reported the terrible discovery in the County of Essex. There in the industrial Park of Waterhead the city’s grace was discovered a truck with 39 corpses. Among the dead — one a teenage boy.
The car arrived from Bulgaria to Ireland. From there a ferry to Wales, and from Wales on their own in Essex. Behind the wheel was 24-the summer inhabitant of Northern Ireland. His name is not yet known. A young man arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting mass murder.
The representative of the local police Andrew Mariner told reporters that the process of identification of bodies could take a while. While the authorities do not know, the citizens of which country were these people. Apparently, we are talking about a group of illegal immigrants. Their transfer are criminal groups from Eastern Europe.
“This is a tragic incident which killed many people. We are continuing the investigation to determine what happened,”said Mariner.
We will remind, in 2015, a similar tragedy occurred in Austria. There were found abandoned on the highway a truck from Slovakia. Inside found the bodies of 71 illegal immigrants, including eight women and four children.
