Trudeau and Tory will discuss ways to combat gun violence (PHOTO)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to meet today with the mayor of Toronto to discuss possible strategies for combating armed violence.

Prime Minister John Tory will take place one day after the Federal, provincial and municipal governments announced they were jointly provide Toronto police $ 4.5 million to fight crime with a firearm.

Over the past two years the police tried to cope with the increasing numbers of shootings, and only over the past long weekend has registered 14 separate cases of use of firearms.

Police said that the vast majority of these incidents were related to gangs.

The chief of police of Toronto mark Saunders said Monday that the funding was welcome, but did not specify how it will be distributed this amount.

Saunders announced that he will present his plan to combat violence with weapons in the coming days.

The Premier of Ontario Doug Ford said in his statement that the province will transfer $ 1.5 million by redirecting the money that was supposed to be used as part of a four-year effort to combat gangs.