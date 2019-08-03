Loading...

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the Federal government has signed with Nunavut new housing agreement that will help to cope with the housing crisis in the region.

“We recognize that this is a big step forward which will be of great value in the creation of thousands of housing units, and we know that it will really have a tangible impact in the lives of the people of the North,”said Trudeau on Friday, the second day of his two-day visit to the far North.

The Prime Minister made the announcement in Iqaluit with Prime Minister of Nunavut Joe Svyatogor and the mayor of Iqaluit Madeleine Redfern.

Sovietic said that there is nothing good in a crowded house, and called the housing situation crisis, complicated by the “cold, harsh” weather conditions.

“This is no place for the homeless and we are delighted with the funding,” he said.

The new agreement, which involves both Federal and territorial governments, will provide targeted funding in the amount of $ 290 million over eight years, aimed at “maintaining, updating and expanding the” social and municipal housing as well as renovation and construction of affordable housing throughout the territory.

The Federal government announced that Nunavut needs more than 3000 units to meet its current demand for housing, with more than 4900 people are in the queue for public housing.