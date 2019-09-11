Trudeau is ahead of his political rivals at this stage (PHOTO)

Loading...

A recent public opinion poll revealed that nationwide the advantage of the liberals in relation to competing conservatives is only 3,5 %, but in Ontario, their leadership was significant.

Over the weekend experts Mainstreet 1876 Research polled Canadians and found that 37.5% of the undecided and supporters of voters support the liberal party led by Justin Trudeau, while the conservative party Andrew Shire chose 34%. The green party took third place, receiving the support of 10.8 percent of voters, the NDP was in fourth (8.4 per cent) and people’s party – fifth (4.6 percent). Not to mention the popularity of the Quebec bloc in his home province, where his officials trust 15.5% of voters.

In Ontario, the liberals received the support of 45.3% undecided or sympathetic voters, compared with 30.4% of conservatives, a 10.1% green and 7.5% of NDP.

The liberals have achieved very good results in Atlantic Canada (49.1 per cent) and Quebec (40.3 per cent). The conservatives have been successful in Alberta (63%) and the Prairies (50.8 per cent).

“This is bad news for Andrew Shire and the conservatives, because the liberals broke the 40 percent mark in Atlantic Canada, Quebec and Ontario, said President and CEO of Mainstreet Research Maggi Quito (Quito Maggi) in a press release. – If elections were held today, the liberals easily got the majority. Consolation for the other parties is that the elections today will not take place and that they will have time to grab a piece of leadership of the liberals.”

Although the Mainstreet survey Research showed that on the eve of the official start of the Federal election campaign the liberals in the lead, but he found that for the Conservative party, Andrew Shire there are some prospects.

A total of 11.1% of all respondents stated that they have not yet decided.