“True love”: in the leaked never-before-seen photos of Kate Middleton and…

In the leaked never before published personal the Kate Middleton and Prince William, who led their fans into raptures. A photo in which a couple smiling to each other, was published on the one dedicated to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge fan page in Instagram. “This is true love!” “The way they look!”, “They do not say — everyone will say their eyes: the mutual love, admiration, affection, friendship, trust, respect and loyalty. I wish I could find that harmony with your partner. It’s a wonderful gift and blessing,” wrote in the comments.
Apparently the photo was taken a few years ago.
Kate and William married in April 2011 after nearly a decade of Dating. The couple have three children grow up — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Unlike his younger brother William Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the future king of great Britain and his wife is not so often in public tender attentions to each other. The more valuable, according to the fans, this picture, which proves how strong their feelings really are.
