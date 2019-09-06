Trump accidentally exposed on Twitter a secret US satellite
The US President has published in his Twitter a photo of the Iranian launch site. With this photo, astronomers were able to calculate the secret American satellite, which monitors Iran.
The United States and Iran have a complex history of relations. Several generations of the American authorities have accused Tehran in the fact that they are illegally pursuing nuclear weapons and sponsoring international terrorism, writes “New time”.
The conflict went on the decline when the previous President Barack Obama took Iran’s economic sanctions in exchange for a promise to limit the development of nuclear weapons.
Since the beginning of the presidency of Donald trump the situation again deteriorated as a conservative broke the agreement with Iran and back sanctions. In addition to this tense situation, recently in the North of Iran during a test launch exploded of the space carrier rocket Safir SLV.
To absolve themselves of responsibility Donald trump has published in his Twitter a photo of the Iranian launch site and wrote that “the US does not have to do with this incident.” At first glance, nothing unusual, but astronomers wondered where trump has a photo of the launch pad in Iran in good resolution.
As reported by Universe Today, the Dutch astronomer Marco Langbroek (the same one that first captured the SpaceX satellites Starlink) was able to identify the American satellite that photographed the launch site in Iran.
With shadows picture Langbroek determine the exact location of the camera and time when the picture was taken. After analyzing the public registry of aircraft, the astronomer accurately predicted that at that time in that place could only be a secret American satellite USA 224, any data which is carefully concealed U.S. intelligence.
In an interview with NPR Marco Langbroek said that USA 224 — “it’s a big telescope that does not differ almost from the Hubble space telescope”. This moon is also called the KH-11, and it carries a 2.4-meter mirror, like the telescope for scientific research Hubble.
Only with the help of such equipment, U.S. intelligence could make such high quality photos of Iranian spaceport orbiting the Earth. Later opening Langbroek confirmed by scientists from the Dutch Institute for radio astronomy in them. Max.
Now Trump could face trial for divulging state secrets, namely some of the technical characteristics of the mission orbit and secret reconnaissance satellite USA 224.