Trump accidentally sent Temnik Democrats about how the media coverage of the conversation with the US President…
The white house accidentally sent to the Office of Democrats email service document containing instructions as to what and how to talk about the controversial phone call of US President Donald trump to the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky. As informs edition The Guardian, the Temnik political allies trump proposed to say that the conversation was not a direct speech about the favor. And that the real controversial aspect of this situation is to leak a private conversation between the heads of two powers.
The White house later attempted to withdraw his letter, but it was too late. The screenshots contained in this thesis has spread rapidly in social networks.
Here are the White House talking points on the Ukraine call.
It’s a master class in straw man arguments. pic.twitter.com/Dugxee7seS
— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) September 25, 2019
“The white house has sent us his theses concerning the call of the President of trump in Ukraine. For some strange reason, they forgot to mention that Mr. trump said, “I do, however, wish you did us a favor” after Zelensky talking about military aid,” said the Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders.
Democrat Brendan Boyle, the house of representatives thanked the White house for what they sent him this letter, but noted that it will not use these points and will follow the truth.
which the United States has started impeachment proceedings of the American leader.
