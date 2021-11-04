'Trump admired Putin and wanted to rule America like the one Russia' the 45th President's aide gave an interesting interview
45th US President Donald Trump admired Vladimir Putin and wanted to rule America the way he rules Russia, Fiona Hill said, according to the BBC.
Hill served as Trump's adviser on Russia in 2017-2019, and previously worked in the administrations of Barack Obama and George W. Bush, as well as in leading American research centers.
In August 2019, Hill resigned from the NSS due to disagreement with the policy of the Trump administration towards Russia and Ukraine.
She defended her thesis on Soviet history at Harvard University.
Expert of the Brookings Institution. In 2014, Le Figaro named her “a recognized American expert on Russia.”
She speaks French and Russian.
In an interview, she told why she agreed to work in the Trump administration and why her boss did not want to believe in Russian interference in the American elections, despite reports from his own intelligence.
In 2017, the appointment of Fiona Hill as Director of Russia and Europe at the National Security Council surprised Washington's elites.
Hill had a reputation as a leading connoisseur of Russian politics & # 8211; and publicly endorsed the theory that the Kremlin interfered in the 2016 US election.
Trump, who won that election, vehemently denied this theory, calling it a hoax and witch-hunt.
But Hill says she has no regrets that she went to work for a president with whom she never coincided in views.
& # 8220; The reason to go to [Trump's] administration in 2017 was what happened in 2016, when Russian intelligence services intervened in the presidential election at the behest of the Kremlin. And, as we know, it created chaos in American politics & # 8221 ;, & # 8211; said Hill.
& # 8220; At the time, I reasoned like this: when your house is on fire, you need to get up and do something. I specialized in Russia for decades, I started learning Russian in 1984, and the very idea of Russian intervention is not new, they did the same during the Cold War, & # 8211; she continued. & # 8211; And I thought: who, if not me, will try to do something? & # 8221;
Moscow has consistently denied that it tried to influence the 2016 elections.
Trump also denies this, who believes that this version was invented by his opponent Hillary Clinton and her entourage to denigrate him. Clinton, on the other hand, has publicly explained her defeat many times by Russian interference.
& # 8220; [Trump] didn't want to believe it because it tarnished his legitimacy as president. This is exactly what [the Russian authorities] wanted & # 8211; they interfered in the elections so that everyone had doubts about their outcome & # 8221;, & # 8211; said the former adviser to the American president.
Hill believes that the hacker attacks on the American elections were revenge of the Russian intelligence services for the actions of Clinton in 2011, when she served as the head of the US State Department and spoke out in support of protesters against Putin's return to the presidency .
& # 8220; She set the tone for some of our leaders inside the country, gave a signal. They heard this signal and, with the support of the US State Department, began active work & # 8221;, & # 8211; Putin spoke then about Clinton.
Many American politicians, experts and journalists have publicly hinted that Trump so vehemently denies the version of Russian intervention & # 8211; contrary to reports of its own intelligence, & # 8211; because, perhaps, he himself is an agent of the Kremlin.
This version has not been confirmed: the investigation of Special Prosecutor Mueller did not reveal coordination between Trump's headquarters and foreign intelligence services.
Hill is sure everything is easier. In her opinion, the reasons for denial are purely psychological: & # 8220; Trump did not want to accept the facts, and part of this was his fear that then he would have to admit that there were questions about the outcome of the elections & # 8221 ;.
But another reason for reluctance Trump to quarrel with Russia & # 8211; his admiration for Putin, Hill believes.
& # 8220; He really admired Putin, I saw it with my own eyes. For him, Putin embodied the type of leader he saw himself, and this has nothing to do with his attitude towards Russia, & # 8211; told the ex-adviser. & # 8211; He perceived Putin as a very strong and domineering [leader], and Trump often used these words to refer to Putin. His power is not limited by many checks and balances, and [Trump] saw in him a very rich and very famous [man] who runs the country like his own business & # 8221 ;.
She believes that Trump was trying to copy this model in his approach to America's governance.
After Joe Biden came to power, the Russian leader began to appear less and less on the front pages of American newspapers. Experts and politicians started talking about the threat of a new Cold War & # 8211; but with China.
It was precisely the rivalry with Beijing in the global arena that became a priority for the new administration, and Russia faded into the background.
But Hill doesn't think Moscow will put up with this state of affairs: according to her, the Kremlin does not like to be ignored. Moreover, both the United States and Russia will hold presidential elections in 2024, and Putin will use confrontation with America as a factor in mobilizing his electorate, she is sure.
But this does not mean that the two powers can only to be at enmity. Hill acknowledges that Russia is interested in working with the United States on a range of issues, ranging from arms control and limiting nuclear arsenal to fighting the coronavirus pandemic and global warming.
Fiona Hill was born in the north of England to a working-class family. her father was a miner.
As F. Hill herself told about herself: & # 8220; I grew up in a small town in the north of England. My father was a miner and my mother was a midwife and nanny. In my family, I was the first person with a university education. My father started working at the mine at the age of 14, as did his brother, father, uncles, grandfather, etc. & # 8221;
The first time she came to Moscow in 1987, having won a grant from the British council for a ten-month intensive course of the Russian language at the Moscow Institute of Foreign Languages. Maurice Torez.
In 1989 she went to study in the United States. At Harvard University, she received her master's and doctoral degrees in Soviet history and met her future husband.
Hill remained in America and received citizenship there.
She wrote several books on Soviet and Russian politics and stories. Her latest book, You Have Nothing to Do Here, came out in October this year. She combines memoirs, reflections on history and advice in the field of American foreign policy.
Hill explains her move to the States by the fact that she felt class barriers in England, and in the USA she was outside these hierarchies and stereotypes.
She is sure that a girl from a working-class family with a northern accent could not achieve the same heights in London as she achieved in Washington.
& # 8220; When you arrive to the United States, no one there can tell the difference between your BBC employee accent, Stephen, and my & # 8211; from the north-east of England, we sound the same to them, it's all a British accent & # 8221 ;, & # 8211; Hill said to HARDTalk host Stephen Sakur.