Trump admitted that Putin will be invited to the next summit of G7 in 2020 (PHOTO)

Donald trump admitted on Sunday that the Russian leader Vladimir Putin will be invited to the next summit of the group of seven (G7), which will be held in 2020 in the United States. About it as transfers TASS , he said before the meeting with the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the G7 summit, which is taking place these days in the French Biarritz. The recording of the interview of the President with journalists posted on its website, the White house.

Trump asked, will invite the Russian President to the G7 next year. “I don’t know. It is quite possible,” he said.

Speaking about the discussion on the possible return of the Russian Federation to the club, head of the Washington administration, said: “We discussed it. We had a very extensive discussion on Russia and President Putin, a lively discussion, but really good. We’ll see.” While trump said that he did not know whether to return it to the group.

Earlier, the Japanese Agency Kyodo reported that the leaders of the group of seven discussed the question of the return to the G8 format with Russia’s participation. The representative of the Japanese government informed the Agency that the G7 leaders discussed the above question, however, the content of this discussion “never be disclosed”.

Trump and the presidency of the G7, the President of France Emmanuel macron during a Tuesday telephone conversation agreed that the invitation of the Russian Federation on the summit of G7 in 2020 would make sense.

Press Secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov has declared to journalists that a return to the format of the G8 Russia is not an end in itself, because many issues are more efficiently addressed within the G20 format. He reminded that Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow does not reject dialogue with other countries in any format.

The group of seven (G7) – the Union of economically developed countries, which includes UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, USA, France and Japan. In the format of “seven” the club existed from 1976 to 1997. After Russia’s accession he became known as the G8. In March 2014, as a result of events in Ukraine and the ensuing crisis in relations between the US and Europe with Russia, the Western members of the Association during the period of stay in power in Washington, President Barack Obama decided to return to the format of “seven”. –