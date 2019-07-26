Trump again concerned about ‘possible cooperation’ Google with the Chinese government (PHOTO)

Loading...

Possible cooperation of Google with the Chinese government may raise concerns about U.S. national security, the government will examine this issue. A message posted Friday on Twitter by the head of the Washington administration, Donald trump, reports TASS.

“Concern about national security in relation to Google and its relations with China may or may not be. If there is a problem, we’ll figure it out. I sincerely hope not!” – wrote the President.

Last week, trump said that the US administration is familiar with the statements of entrepreneur, co-founder of PayPal Peter Thiel on cooperation of Google with the Chinese government.

Thiel, who is Advisor to trump, previously told that Google cooperates with China and the Chinese military and called on U.S. authorities to investigate. In particular, he believes that the employees of foreign intelligence services might be implemented in developing some of the company’s projects, for example, in the work on the creation of artificial intelligence. These projects management Google had to be abandoned because of disturbances among employees, said thill.

He therefore proposed to check Google with the help of the FBI and the CIA. According to the businessman, some of the actions of the IT giant “smell of betrayal”, but because it is necessary to ascertain whether a “Corporation of good” relations with the intelligence of foreign countries. Thill added that many companies in Silicon valley “dishonest”.

Earlier, at the end of June this year, us Senator Josh Hawley suspected Google of links with the Chinese government because of an error online translator.

In March, the President of the United States Donald trump has openly accused the company of links with the Chinese government. “Google helps China and their army instead of the us. Horrible! The good news is that they helped Roguish Hillary Clinton, not Trump… And how it all ended?” – trump wrote on Twitter, referring to the defeat of Clinton in the presidential election of 2016.

Google itself denies all allegations that she collaborated with representatives of the government or the armed forces of China.