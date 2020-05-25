Trump again refused their salaries: where he gave her this time
The US President Donald trump will regularly donate a percentage of their salaries to the Department of health and human services (HHS) to help the country fight against the coronavirus, says Fox8. Previously, he has repeatedly made large donations to healthcare and the needs of States as a whole.
Press Secretary of the tramp Kaylee Makineni shared the news during a briefing at the White house on Friday afternoon. She showed a check for $100 thousand which were offered by the President.
According to her, part of the salary of the President of the United States will be used to develop new methods of treatment and prevention COVID-19. He also wants to honor the memory of those who died from the virus.
In March, trump has donated his salary for the fourth quarter of 2019 to the Department of health and human services to help in the fight against the pandemic.
After taking office, trump has repeatedly donated his salary to various government agencies, organizations, and initiatives.
On 24 may, the President of the United States announced that from the beginning of his tenure gave his annual salary to the needs of the USA, writes “Interfax”.
“I give and give from the very beginning his entire annual salary from $400 thousand to $450 thousand back in our government. The last check issued to the Department of health to help in the fight against COVID-19. For me it is a great honor,” trump wrote on Twitter.
Previously, he gave part of his salary for different targeted efforts, including the fight against opioid addiction, the camp is to promote scientific, technological, engineering and mathematical (STEM) career and projects to restore National battlefield Antietam.
The President also made donations to the Department of homeland security, Department of veterans Affairs, Department of transportation, national Park Service, Department of education and the National Institute on alcoholism and alcohol abuse.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- As President, the billionaire businessman trump promised to give up his presidential salary. He said this in November of 2016 in his first post-election interview. However, the law does not allow you to stop paying the salary of the head of state, so trump said that he intends to transfer it to various government departments on a quarterly basis.
- 4 April 2017, the press Secretary of the White house Sean Spicer handed over to the head of the Department of internal Affairs of the United States Ryan Zinke check in the amount of $78 333,32 — salary for the first quarter of 2017, the donation was directed to the needs of National parks.
- In February 2018 trump transferred to the Department of Transportation of $100 thousand, about 25% of their annual salary for working at the post of the head of state. The head of the Department of transportation Elaine Chao received on behalf of the Agency signed by trump check. Means are planned to direct grant program “Unfragrant”, which deals with critical infrastructure projects.
- In October of the same year the President of the United States donated 25% of their annual salary to the Federal small business Administration (SBA). Present at the briefing, the Director of the office of Linda McMahon took the check to trump and said that the money will be transferred to the program of assistance to veterans who want to become entrepreneurs.
- In March 2019 Donald trump gave $100 thousand from his salary to the Department of homeland security (DHS). It includes 22 different Federal agencies: Secret service, Customs, Border guards, coast guard, the Department of immigration and naturalization, Federal emergency management etc.
IN THE UNITED STATES
Donald Trump
the President of the United States
coronavirus
Special projects
