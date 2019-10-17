Trump agreed with the “damn good leader” Erdogan ceasefire in Syria and recalls…
Turkey has agreed to suspend a military operation in Northern Syria, which the US had previously imposed sanctions against Turkey. During this time, Kurdish forces can withdraw from the safe area for 120 hours.
About the new decision of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Vice-President Mike Pence, who met with the Turkish leader.
According to us media reports, the negotiations lasted for 4 hours.
The President of the United States Donald trump also thanked Erdogan for a cease-fire in Syria and called him a friend and “a damn good leader.” According to him, the US not only not to impose new sanctions against Ankara, but also ready to withdraw already entered.
Recall, October 16, trump has made some loud statements about the military operations of Turkey in Northern Syria.
