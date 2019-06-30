Trump and Kim Jong UN in a historic meeting exchanged invitations for visits
Donald trump became the first serving U.S. President, who crossed the border of North Korea. From the dividing line he met North Korean leader Kim Jong-UN. He also invited the Gangway to cross the border between the two Koreas. The us President said that this symbolic crossing of the border of Korea became for him a great honor.
Visit Donald trump in South Korea was long-planned, but the road the President of the United States decided that it would be nice to see the North Korean leader. And wrote about it in the social network. Kim Jong UN read the message and agreed to meet.
The two leaders warmly greeted each other. Kim Jong UN noted that the visit of the US President reflects the will to work for a better future. And, also crossed the line that separates North Korea from the South.
The two leaders continued the dialogue on South Korea in the format of bilateral negotiations. The conversation took place at the freedom House in Panmunjom on the inter-Korean border. Kim Chen Yne was a traditional black jacket. Donald trump wore a dark blue jacket and red tie. The meeting lasted about an hour.
Donald trump has invited Kim Jong UN to visit the United States, the leader of North Korea responsively invited him to come for a visit to Pyongyang.
Mutual “border crossings” by trump and Kim Jong-UN has caused a stir among journalists. In the ensuing stampede a couple of injuries got by the press Secretary of the White house. The historic meeting was covered by a narrow circle of journalists from the U.S. and the two Koreas – they were on the territory of the border complex Panmunjom. While outside were journalists from over 20 media outlets from different countries.
Earlier, on arrival at the demilitarized zone Donald trump toured with the observation point cross-border structures in the DPRK.