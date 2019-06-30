Trump and moon Jae-In visited the position of Korea from observation post
The US President Donald trump, accompanied by the President of South Korea moon Jae-Ins arrived in the demilitarized zone on the border between the two Koreas. Here, the us leader wants to hold a short meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-UN, reports RIA “Novosti”.
It is noted that trump arrived at the border crossing Panmunjom in a helicopter. Here he moved to the motorcade and drove to the border.
Upon arrival to the trump and moon Jae-In visited position of the DPRK with the Observatory.
“The situation was very dangerous. After our summit with Kim Jong-UN, the danger is gone,” said trump, standing on the observation deck.
Last year in Singapore trump and North Korean leader held the first ever joint summit. According to the results there was signed a joint document. Pyongyang has pledged to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula in exchange for security guarantees from Washington. Another summit of the DPRK and the US held in Hanoi this year. After several meetings, the parties did not sign a new joint document.