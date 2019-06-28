Trump and Putin met at the G20 and talked for half an hour (PHOTOS)

The President of the United States Donald trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 in Japan, reports CNN.

The meeting between the two leaders began at 14:00 local time (8:00 GMT) and lasted 1 hour and 20 minutes, reports TASS. The sides discussed the situation in Iran, Syria, Venezuela and Ukraine, as well as issues of strategic stability, regional conflicts, trade issues and disarmament, according to RBC.

Before the meeting and the G20 summit leaders had a brief talk. Trump said he expects “great conversation” with his Russian counterpart. Putin, in turn, noted that the parties “have something to talk about”.According to CBS, the negotiations were attended by the daughter of an American leader Donald trump Ivanka and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, the US Secretary of state Mike Pompeo, assistant to the President for homeland security John Bolton, the President’s adviser Fiona hill, head of Finance Steve Mnuchin and press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.

As informs RIA “news” from the Russian side participated in the meeting assistant to the President Yuri Ushakov, foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, first Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov and the press Secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov.

In the course of communication with journalists, a funny thing happened: when reporters shouted questions to bypass the Protocol, trump heard the words of Russian interference in the elections in 2020. Then he turned to Putin with a smile and said, “Please do not interfere in elections”, while wagging a finger.

“Both leaders agreed that improved relations between the U.S. and Russia of mutual interest and the interests of the entire world, reads the White house statement issued following the meeting between the two leaders. – The presidents agreed that both parties will continue discussions about the model of arms control 21st century, which, as previously stated, the President trump must include China”.

The previous meeting between the two presidents took place during the summit in Helsinki last summer. It had been a lot of hope, but with concrete results failed. Moreover, trump has come under fire due to the fact that he actually trusted the words of Putin more than the data by US intelligence regarding a possible influence of Russia on the American elections in 2016.