Trump and Trudeau held a personal meeting during the summit of the group of seven (PHOTOS)

Justin Trudeau has met personally with the President of the United States Donald trump today on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France, where they are expected to discuss trade and economic issues amid growing concerns over a possible global recession.

Speaking to reporters before their bilateral talks, the two leaders said about the seriousness of their intentions towards the adoption of the new North American trade agreement.

“There are many who want to conclude trade deals with each other, and we have a deal that we could agree that the need for our workers, our citizens need the middle class,” said Trudeau.

So far only the government of Mexico officially signed the agreement.

But trump insisted that the deal, which he called trade agreement U.S., Mexico and Canada, or USMCA has broad support in the United States, and he is confident that it will receive the approval of Congress.

“Our farmers like it, the unions love it, work like it, manufacturers like it, everyone likes it, I think that most Democrats like it, so hopefully pretty soon it will put to a vote,” he said.

The Trudeau government before presenting it to Parliament, wants to see how Washington will treat this trade agreement.

The representatives of Canada also said that I hope that Trudeau will again raise with trump question about the two Canadians detained in China is clearly in retaliation for the arrest in Vancouver at the end of last year, Executive Director of Huawei man of Anjou at the request of the Americans.

G7 leaders began their summit meeting this morning with a working session, which was devoted to issues of economy and security.

One of the representatives of Canada said that Trudeau stressed his support for free and fair trade and efforts to reform the world trade organization (WTO).

During a photo shoot trump Trudeau and U.S. President gave a tough assessment of the WTO, stating that he believes that this is worse than NAFTA, which he quoted himself, is “the worst ever concluded trade agreements”.

Trump, meanwhile, tried to relieve the anxiety that a meeting of leaders of the group of seven today will be tense, saying on Twitter this morning that the leaders all “get along very well” and do not agree with some media reports indicating otherwise.